Eerie video shows man walking on subway tracks toward train

MANHATTAN — A man was spotted walking on the subway tracks Thursday, halting service on multiple lines in what could've turned into a tragic situation.

Rider Casie Jordan said the train she was on slammed on its breaks to avoid hitting the man, whom she captured on camera walking toward the train -- a tiny spot of white-colored clothing in the otherwise totally dark tunnel.

The MTA at 8:40 a.m. posted a service change notice that "due to an unauthorized person on the roadbed at 14th St," certain No. 1 trains were suspended, while Nos. 1, 2 and 3 trains were terminating at Penn Station. Service on the Nos. 4 and 5 lines was also affected.

It's unclear why or how he came to be on the tracks. PIX11 News has reached out to the NYPD for more information.