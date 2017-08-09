Woman struck and killed by her own van in chain-reaction hit-and-run

THE BRONX — A woman was struck and killed Wednesday by her own van when the driver of another car struck her vehicle then drove off, police said.

A 911 call was made about 10:45 a.m. about a pedestrian struck on East 229th Street near Carpenter Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30s laying on the pavement with head trauma. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was unloading someone out of her van when another car struck her vehicle, causing her van to hit her. The driver of the second car fled the scene, police said.

No identifying information about the hit-and-run driver or their car was immediately released.