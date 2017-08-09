Two men rob ‘The Meatball Shop’ in Williamsburg, force employee into freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed "The Meatball Shop" in Williamsburg, stole thousands in cash and forced an employee into a freezer.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday inside the restaurant at 170 Bedford Ave.

Two men, one brandishing a handgun, approached a 30-year-old male employee, demanded money and ordered the employee into the basement.

Once downstairs, the men demanded the employee open the restaurant's safe. The suspects then removed approximately $2,000 in cash.

They forced the employee into a stand-up freezer and then fled in an unknown direction.

The first man is 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the word "Brooklyn" on it, a black shirt and black pants.

The second man is 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 280 pounds, with a beard and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black scarf on his head, a purple long sleeved shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.