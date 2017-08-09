Trump’s stay at NJ golf club grounds kids’ radio-controlled airplanes club

BEDMINSTER, NJ – President Trump’s extended stay at his New Jersey club grounded a kids’ radio-controlled airplanes club.

Visits from the president trigger a ban on air traffic. This week it’s impacting a children’s showcase at the annual Somerset County 4-H Fair. Boys and girls spend all year preparing to show off their planes, but they will not be allowed to show their planes in action this year.

“The kids, although disappointed, have been trying to take a positive attitude by scheduling some alternative activities such as plane taxing, paper airplane challenges and the sorts,” said Lisa Bellick, mother of two boys who participate in the club.

Bellick’s sons — Ryan and Peter — had hoped to earn their RC Pilot’s Licenses this year. Trump’s visits to the area have prevented the boys from logging enough practice time with their planes.

The Trump golf club is about four miles from where the club members fly their planes.