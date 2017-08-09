Trump to return to Trump Tower for three nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — President Trump is returning to Trump Tower.

According to POLITICO, Trump is planning to stay at his New York City apartment for three nights starting Sunday. He arrived at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club for a 17-day vacation beginning last Friday. Trump will reportedly arrive at Trump Tower on Aug. 13 and return to Bedminster on Aug. 16.

The president has not been to Trump Tower since his inauguration in January. Through he visited the USS Intrepid in Manhattan in May, the president did not visit the famous skyscraper bearing his name.

First Lady Melania Trump and the president’s son Barron moved to the White House from Trump Tower in June.