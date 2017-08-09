Teenager slashed on Manhattan subway platform

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A teenager was slashed on a Manhattan subway platform Wednesday night.

The slashing was at the downtown N/R train platform at Lexington Avenue and 59th Street around 7:20 p.m., police said.

A 16-year-old teen was slashed in the right side of his face, police said. He is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

The culprit fled on foot, police said.

