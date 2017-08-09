Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested after brief barricade in Dyker Heights: police

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman is dead and a man arrested following a brief barricade in a Dyker Heights apartment police said Wednesday.
Police said they first responded to reports of an assault in progress at 7:10 a.m. on Bay Ridge Avenue, near Ninth Avenue.
A woman, 52, suffering multiple stab wounds to her torso was found dead, police said. A knife was also discovered near her body.
A man, 42, barricaded himself in an apartment bedroom before “quickly” surrendering, according to police.
He has been taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.
40.629024 -74.012702