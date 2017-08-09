New Yorker hosts late night talk show on subway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Looking for a local late night talk show? Then look no further than "Derailed." It's an ambush-style interview show on the subway and the guests are New Yorkers!

"Real people can be just as interesting as celebrities," host Dean Dimitruk said.

Dimitruk takes his foam core desk, a crew of less than a dozen producers and photographers and hops on the L train once a month on a Saturday night.

The noise, the people and the surroundings help make it authentic and unique.

"When there is noise, when there is bumping, that's part of the show," Dimitruk said. "You know that you are filming on the subway. That's part of the charm of the whole thing," he said

Dimitruk, who works as a TV producer during the day, does this on the side. The "Derailed" team posts each episode on their Youtube channel.