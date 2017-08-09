Mom stabs sister’s dog after animal bit her baby: police

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — A mom allegedly stabbed her sister’s dog because she was upset the animal bit her baby, police on Long Island said Wednesday.

Officials said Stephanie Penado, 26, allegedly used a knife to stab the dog “several times” on its face and back. It happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday, apparently after the dog bit Penado’s 1-year-old son.

Penado, who is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal mischief, police said.

The dog is being treated for its injuries at North Shore Animal League. Police did not say to what extent the dog was hurt. The baby’s condition also was not revealed.