‘Hilton Beach Rattler’: Couple spots massive rattlesnake at South Carolina beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Sharks, jellyfish and now… rattlesnakes?

Rattlesnakes are apparently something else to fear in the ocean after a Virginia couple vacationing at Hilton Head saw a large one wash ashore last week.

Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles were taking a walk along Port Royal Plantation Beach when they saw the massive serpent slithering along the beach, WNCN reports.

A herpetologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed to The State that the creature in the photo is “absolutely” an eastern diamondback, which can grow up 8 feet long.

Will Dillman told the outlet it’s rare to see a diamondback and “a little unusual” to spot one at the beach.

On Aug. 1, Jonathan posted a video of the rattler on Facebook.

The caption read, “Our morning rattle snake friend. Sorry, couldn’t resist posting. The rare Hilton Head Beach rattler lol”

In just a week, the videos have nearly 3 million views.