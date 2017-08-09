Hear an explosion in the Bronx? This is likely why

THE BRONX — Residents in the Bronx on Wednesday may hear loud blasts, police warned, saying a controlled detonation is planned.

The detonation will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. near Rodman’s Neck police facility, NYPD said.

“The effects of this routine activity may be heard in nearby neighborhoods,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Rodman’s Neck is a peninsula in the Bronx and home to a 54-acre training facility used as a firing range for NYPD, the FBI and ICE as well as other agencies.