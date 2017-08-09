All-girl Queens little league champions need funds to stay on the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZONE PARK, Queens — The Ozone Howard Bulldogs, an all-girls softball team, are city, state and regional champions — but now they need funding to stay on the field.

Tiffani Spinelli, head coach for the team, says her players may only be 10 years old, but they are the most dedicated and spirited players in Queens.

"They are winners on and off the field. They are humble, they are dedicated, and they are kind. They are the perfect example of what young people should be," said Spinelli.

Their manager, Lou Piazza, FDNY during the day, says he's never seen such a collection of talent and characters.

"I've watched them grow, I couldn't be more proud of them. But they need sponsors and funding for equipment and a place to practice all year round," said Piazza.

If you can help email reach out to monica@pix11.com.

If you want to give to the Bulldogs, visit https://www.gofundme.com/launch-the-bulldogs?r=49580.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/