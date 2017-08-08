New information emerges in the case of Pedro Hernandez, teen jailed at Rikers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a marquee national case of criminal justice, and now, new information obtained by PIX11 News indicates that in the case of Pedro Hernandez's attempted murder charges, an assistant district attorney worked with two detectives under investigation to force witnesses into falsely claiming that Hernandez was the shooter.

The evidence also indicates that the case of Hernandez, 17, is one of many in which an assistant DA joined with police to force false testimony.

Regarding Hernandez specifically, he'd been charged in two separate 2015 shootings of Shaun Nardoni, for which Hernandez was jailed on Rikers Island for a year, and Tyrese Revel.

PIX11 News had, in previous reporting, shown that Nardoni said police had forced him to identify Hernandez as his shooter, even though, Nardoni said, he did not know Hernandez. The detectives strengthened their case against Hernandez by obtaining the testimony of a witness named William Stevens.

Now, PIX11 has obtained a new video statement from shooting victim Tyrese Revel that says that he was not only physically threatened by detectives to point a finger at Hernandez, but that Assistant District Attorney David Slott was complicit in the threats.

"The corruption is not only with detectives [David] Terrell and [Daniel] Brady," said private investigator Manuel Gomez, who interviewed Revel, "but it's also with the district attorney's office."

The witness to the shooting that detectives produced, William Stevens, also told Gomez, in a video statement and in a lengthy written affidavit, that Terrell and Brady, with Slott's approval, physically abused him to force false statements against Hernandez, and other defendants in other cases.

"They were using the same witness in more than 30 cases," Gomez told PIX11 News.

"One to three times a week," said John Scola, an attorney for Stevens, "they would take William Stevens from his bed... drive him around in a patrol car and beat him until he would say that someone did the crime."

The Bronx district attorney's office has not responded to requests for comment. The Detectives Endowment Association has discounted claims against the detectives.