Netflix snags new David Letterman series

David Letterman is going from late night to any time.

Netflix has snagged a new series with the longtime “Late Show” host, which marks his return to television.

The untitled one-hour series will feature one in-depth interview per episode, as well as in-the-field segments, Netflix said.

The six-episode first season is expected to air in 2018.

Letterman acknowledged his coming out of retirement in a statement released by the streaming network.

“Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first,” the former late-night host joked. “Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

Letterman took his bow at “The Late Show” in 2015.

He is the longest-serving host in U.S. late night television, having also hosted “Late Night with David Letterman” on NBC from 1982 to 1993.

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Letterman’s Worldwide Pants is co-producing the project along with RadicalMedia.

In his time on late-night, Letterman became known as the premiere interviewer in that space.

Since retiring from his long-running talk show, Letterman has reappeared sporadically in the media.

In October 2016, he led a segment on climate change for National Geographic Channel’s “Years of Living Dangerously.”

He’s also made headlines for his critical comments about President Donald Trump and late-night’s current approach to covering the President.