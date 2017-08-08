Manhattan woman gets jail for burning sleeping boyfriend with hot oil, repeatedly stabbing him

HARLEM, Manhattan —A 43-year-old woman was sentenced to 16 years in prison Tuesday because she poured hot oil onto her sleeping boyfriend and then later repeatedly stabbed him.

Myeshia Hawkins-Taylor argued with her boyfriend on Jan. 29, 2016, prosecutors said. Around 2 a.m. the next day, she poured hot oil onto her boyfriend’s face and body, severely burning him.

When he woke up and tried to escape, Hawkins-Taylor stabbed his arm, leg and abdomen, officials said. She eventually called 911 for him 36 hours later.

The victim was in a medically induced coma and hospitalized for nearly two months.

Hawkins-Taylor pleaded guilty to attempted murder on July 20.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance referred to the attempted murder as a form of domestic violence.

“It’s a common misconception that only women fall victim to domestic violence – in reality, a recent survey estimates one in seven men will experience severe physical intimate partner violence in their lifetime,” he said.