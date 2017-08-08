Man attempts to rape woman, slaps and bites her at Queens foot spa: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A man is being sought Tuesday for attempting to rape a woman, as well as slapping her face and biting her chest at a Queens foot spa, according to police.

The incident happened at Health Foot Spa, on Hillside Avenue near 169th Street, bordering Jamaica and Jamaica Hills, Sunday, July 9, around 10:30 p.m., police said.

The man pretended to be a customer and asked to use the restroom when the woman, 49, walked him to the area, according to police.

That’s when he allegedly forced her into a room and attempted to remove her clothing. When she resisted, police said he slapped her face and bit her chest.

The man then fled and is now being sought for attempted rape, police said.

He is described as being about 35 years old, with a mustache. He was last seen weather a blue shirt and dark-colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).