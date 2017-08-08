Man, 73, fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man suffered cardiac arrest and died after being struck be a vehicle in Chelsea early Tuesday morning, according to police and fire officials.

The area of West 25th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea is pictured. (Google Maps)

The man, 73, was hit by a tractor-trailer as he attempted to cross the intersection at West 25th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.

He suffered cardiac arrest, and was transported to the hospital just before 6 a.m., FDNY officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the driver remained at the scene, police said.