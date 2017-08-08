Man, 73, fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man suffered cardiac arrest and died after being struck be a vehicle in Chelsea early Tuesday morning, according to police and fire officials.

The man, 73, was hit by a tractor-trailer as he attempted to cross the intersection at West 25th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.

He suffered cardiac arrest, and was transported to the hospital just before 6 a.m., FDNY officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the driver remained at the scene, police said.