Harlem residents need their building’s elevators back

HARLEM — Mohammed Doumbouya lives on 100th Street and says that since June 30, the elevators in his building have been out of order.

"I can walk up. But my neighbor, he is disabled, and he is falling down the stairs," Doumbouya said.

His neighbor, Patrick Lopez, who is disabled, says he's afraid he will fall.

"This is hard for me everyday. For all the seniors and those who are disabled, we are struggling," Lopez said.

The company that manages the building is called Hope Community Inc.

A manager told PIX11 News elevator parts will be delivered at 7 a.m. Wednesday and promises elevators will be working by Friday.

