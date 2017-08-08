Get your Cheetos on: pop-up restaurant featuring the cheesy treat comes to Manhattan

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Get ready for some crunchy, cheesy dishes.

A 3-day only Cheetos inspired pop-up restaurant is coming to Manhattan. Food Network’s Anne Burrell whipped up an 11-item menu featuring the snack.

“As a long-time Cheetos fan, I’m thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple,” said Burrell. “I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant – I can’t wait to see guests’ reactions!”

The Spotted Cheetah will serve up dishes featuring Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot, Flamin’ Hot Limón, Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch, White Cheddar, Cheddar Jalapeño and even the Sweetos flavors of cinnamon sugar and caramel.

New Yorkers hungry for food featuring Cheetos can head to 211 W. Broadway from Aug. 15 – Aug. 17.

Here’s a look at the menu:

Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles + Creamy Ranch

Cheetos Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Cheetos Meatballs

Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes

The Big CheeseFlamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos

Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese

Spicy Cheetos Nachos

Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos

Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake

Cheetos Sweetos Sweet and Salty Cookies

White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepe

Want to get your Cheetos on? The Spotted Cheetah will start accepting reservations made at their website and on the OpenTable app on Aug. 8.

All the recipes will also be in a digital cookbook at www.TheSpottedCheetah.com.