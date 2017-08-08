Gearing up for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The 14th Annual New York Comedy Festival is gearing up to fill the Big Apple with laughs come November, and who better to fill us in on what’s in store than Caroline Hirsch, herself?

She’s the brains behind the festival and the name, and force, behind “Caroline’s On Broadway.”

PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe caught up with Hirsch at Caroline’s to talk about the lineup.

This year’s NYCF will also showcase the first-ever TBS Comedy HUB at the Public Hotel.

Tickets go on sale for Citi Card members Aug. 9 at www.citiprivatepass.com.

The general public can purchase their tickets on Aug. 14.

For all things NY Comedy Festival, log on to www.nycomedyfestival.com.