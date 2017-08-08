Former Army hospital worker convicted of dousing supervisor with gasoline, setting her on fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Army hospital employee was convicted Monday of setting his supervisor on fire and attacking her with a straight razor and scissors in an attempt to kill her, the Associated Press reported.

Clifford Currie, 55, Leavenworth, Kan., was found guilty of assault with intent to commmit murder after attacking Katie Blanchard at the Munson Army Health Center at Fort Leavenworth.

During Currie’s trial, prosecutors allege he doused Blanchard in flammable liquid, ignited her using a match, and tried to stab her while his foot was on her throat.

Blanchard suffered severe burns to her head, face, upper torso and arms.

Another hospital worker was injured as she came to Blanchard’s aid when she heard screams and saw that she was on fire from the chest up.

Currie was subdued by hospital employees and then arrested.

He faces a penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Blanchard, who has three young boys.