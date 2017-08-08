Florida mom drove for 2 days with daughter’s body before crashing in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman drove for two days with her dead 11-year-old daughter in her truck before hitting a guard rail in West Virginia, where authorities say witnesses saw her dragging the body into the woods.

The driver, 37-year-old Erica Newsome, has been jailed on charges of concealing the body of her daughter, Kaye-lea Plummer.

The Pocahontas Times reports that Newsome told authorities after Sunday’s crash that they left Jacksonville on Friday to drive to the home of the girl’s father in Buffalo, New York. She told them the child did not move, eat, drink, speak or use the restroom for two days.

Police said a couple from New York City who were driving on the same highway reported that they saw Newsome remove a body wrapped in a blanket from the truck and drag it over the hill after the 11:20 a.m. crash.

An initial coroner’s examination showed the child had been dead for at least a day, according to The Pocahantas Times. State Police Sgt. Herby Barlow told the newspaper that it was obvious the girl did not die from injuries in the accident.

The mother was jailed on $50,000 bail while investigators search for evidence in Florida.