Daughter stabbed mother 13 times in her Jersey City apartment: police

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authorities say a Jersey City woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed 13 times by her daughter.

The 53-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital Friday where doctors determined she was stabbed seven times in the back, twice in the chest, three times in the thigh and once in the arm.

The Jersey Journal reports when police responded to the house they found the mother and 30-year-old daughter Michelle Acio on the floor.

A roommate who called police had disarmed the daughter before responding officers arrived.

The police report did not give a motive for the stabbing. Acio was also taken to the same hospital.

She’s been charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and weapons charges. It wasn’t immediately known if she’s represented by a lawyer.