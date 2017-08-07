Window washer falls to his death in Manhattan when harness breaks

Posted 11:46 AM, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:05PM, August 7, 2017

NOMAD, Manhattan — A window washer fell to his death Monday when his harness broke as he worked on the 12th floor of a Manhattan building, police and fire officials said.

A window washer fell to his death in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017. (PIX11)

The worker was on the 12th floor of a building near at Madison Avenue and East 27th Street when his harness broke, according to FDNY. The incident was reported at 10:22 a.m.

The man, 56, fell six floors, landing on an interior courtyard, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

