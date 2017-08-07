Upper West Side boxing club needs a space for kids, seniors to train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A three-time New York golden glove finalist has taken thousands of hits in his life, but he says it's not the hits that matter: it's the getting up.

Michael Dominguez is retired as a boxer and now works as the director of Champs Westside Girls and Boys Club on the Upper West Side. He's facing hits in that area too.

He runs a boxing group for kids and seniors and they've had trouble finding a space to train. The boxing group normally meets at St. Gregory's Park on Saturday afternoons, but was told by the Parks Department to get out.

"They don't want me hanging up my bag. Now, I have to find a new home," said Dominguez.

PIX11 News reached out to the Parks Department to find out what the problem is. A spokesperson says it's a safety and liability issue. "Parks does not engage in boxing as a sport on our property or in our facilities. Parks has repeatedly informed Mr. Dominguez that he is breaking our rules - issues include hanging the bag, the flag and tying his dog to the playground fence. By not complying in this way, he is obstructing other patrons from using the basketball court."

Now Dominguez, a three-time New York golden glove finalist, two time member of the USA boxing team,and a Bronze medalist in the World Cup, needs a new space. If you have a space for Michael's group to use on Saturdays email monica@pix11.com

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.