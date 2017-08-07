Uber driver, passenger arrested for fentanyl near Central Park, about $3M worth of drugs seized

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Agents busted alleged members of a fentanyl trafficking ring operating near Central Park, officials said Monday.

They seized nearly 20 pounds of suspected fentanyl and heroin and arrested four people. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at a minimum of $3 million. It could be worth millions more on the fentanyl’s potency.

“The volume of heroin and highly potent fentanyl entering New York City is staggering, but so is the amount being removed from the streets as a result of successful collaborations between law enforcement partners,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan. “In this case millions of dollars in suspected heroin and fentanyl was seized just steps from Central Park, a top destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike.”

Agents surveilling a Central Park West building spotted David Rodriguez getting into an Uber and decided to follow him, officials said. About 15 blocks later, they stopped the car and found packages containing what is believed to be fentanyl and heroin.

David Rodriguez and the driver were both arrested.

Agents with the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office later arrested two more men at the apartment, officials said. They searched the apartment and found approximately three kilograms of a suspected fentanyl and heroin combination from inside a hall closet, as well as 1,100 individual dose glassine envelopes that had been filled with powder and stamped with the brand name “UBER.”

They also found a loaded .25 caliber Beretta pistol wedged between two couch cushions.

Fentanyl is approximately 50 times stronger than heroin and is increasingly found mixed into the illicit narcotics supply in New York City. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge James Hunt believes fentanyl is the deadliest street drug to ever hit the city.

“This seizure alone contains enough potency to kill half of the population of New York City, if laboratory analysis proves it is all fentanyl,” he said.