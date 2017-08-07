Suspected kitten-kidnappers arrested in NJ, but police unable to find all the missing animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Police have arrested a man and woman for stealing kittens, but not all of the missing animals have been found.

Animal Rescue Force Shelter on Main Street in Sayreville reported two kittens missing on June 30. Eyewitnesses said they sawa couple leave with Berkley, an 11-week-old domestic short hair. Maggie, a 9-week-old domestic short hair, was also missing.

Police arrested Jarrod Welsh, 30, and Jingru Huang, 27, on Friday. But only one kitten was recovered from their apartment.

Even more troubling to shelter staff, records show the suspects had adopted four cats from them before. The whereabouts of those animals are also unknown.

"We want to believe that they took them for the right reasons, as far as, they wanted them as pets," said Tamar Thier, a shelter volunteer. "We just don’t know what exactly happened to those cats after they adopted them."

Surveillance video shows one of the kitten-stealing suspects standing outside. Another clip shows the same man getting into a car and driving off.

The couple allegedly visited Animal Rescue Force twice in one weekend. On both days, cats disappeared from their cages.

They shelter is now offering a $1,000 reward​ for information that leads to Maggie. She's all black with amber eyes.

Animal Rescue is also planning to add more surveillance cameras and track adoptions using a database.