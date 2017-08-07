South Bronx residents say detective terrorizing neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BRONX — In a notice of claim filed Monday, Tyrese Revels of the Bronx says NYPD Detective Daniel Brady and Bronx District Attorney David Slot repeatedly tried to coerce him into lying.

Ravels says the men tried to make him falsely accuse Pedro Hernandez of shooting him. Herandez's case has risen to prominence. The honors student spent months on Rikers, determined to prove his innocence. He was released on bail last month.

Hernandez has had run-ins with Brady and another NYPD Detective - David Terrell.

Private investigator Manuel Gomez worked on both cases.

“These other three kids that are now lawsuits are being field, have lied on at least twenty kids a piece. So we are now looking at seventy kids at Rikers, who are innocent,” said Gomez.

Defense attorney John Scola says that his Revels, Hernandez and another young man who — in a news report is speaking out from behind bars — are all blaming the same law enforcement trio of breaking the law in order to make their case - even if it means innocent people go to jail.

“This is ongoing,” said Scola. "This is the Bronx Gang Unit using false witnesses to arrest people and put them in jail. And they’re forcing them to take deals on these cases, because they have no hope. Enough is enough. It needs to stop."