Singer Sinéad O’Connor says she’s suicidal and living in a New Jersey motel

NEW JERSEY — Singer Sinéad O’ Connor posted a video online Thursday saying she’s suicidal and staying at a motel in “the a**e end of New Jersey.”

The 50-year-old singer says she’s struggling with three mental illnesses and feels alone.

“I’m all by myself and there’s absolutely nobody in my life but my doctor,” she said.

Her psychiatrist, she said, says she’s his hero and that’s what’s keeping her alive right now.

“I’m not staying alive for me,” O’Connor said. “If it was me I’d be gone.”

In the video, she says she’s also currently dealing with a kidney stone.

The singer said she hopes her video helps others.

“I hope that this video is somehow helpful,” O’Connor said. said. “Not actually to me but the fact that I know that I’m only one of millions of millions of millions of people who are just like me actually who don’t have necessarily the resources that I have in my heart or my purse for that matter.”