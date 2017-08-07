Police open fire in North Bergen; witness claims 2 victims were stabbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Police opened fire early Monday in North Bergen, where there has been a heavy presence of law enforcement throughout the morning.

A resident tells PIX11 two women were stabbed in an incident. Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office have not confirmed the report.

At least one officer was involved in a shooting, and no police involved were injured, Chief Robert Dowd confirms.

The scene first unfolded around 3:40 a.m. on Union Turnpike near Givernaud Terrace.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.