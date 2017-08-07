Heavy downpours, thunderstorms across tri-state prompt flash flood watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The week is getting off to a wet start, with heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected throughout Monday, prompting a flash flood watch, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will see about a 10-degree dip from Sunday, and be some 14 degrees below average for this time of year.

Cloud coverage will keep the city cool, with the area only topping off in the high 60s, low 70s.

Rain may be the real story, though. Showers will include pockets of heavy downpours and possibly isolated rumbles of thunder across the region in the late morning to early afternoon. Gusty winds are also expected.

Amounts will range between 1 and 3 inches across the tri-state area.

The wet weather prompted a flash flood watch, set to be in effect from noon through late Monday night, according to the weather service.

The watch warns of the possibility of flash flooding in NYC, parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties, and in New Jersey, portions of Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex and Union counties.

Unsettled weather is moving back into the area tomorrow. Heavy rain and gusty winds along with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. pic.twitter.com/ADJ7VWw9Np — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 7, 2017