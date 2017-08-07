× Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tina Campbell on new music, TV and more

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tina Campbell has a lot going on, from a solo project, new season of “Mary, Mary” and hit YouTube series with hubby Teddy.

Campbell, who has a new Instagram page, has a new album, “It’s Still Personal,” coming out this fall.

A sixth season of “Mary, Mary” is also set to premiere on WE-TV. The drama depicts the ups and downs of Campbell’s relationship with her sister Erica.

And on YouTube, Campbell co-hosts the popular bi-series “10 Minutes with Teddy and Tina,” discussing life, love, family and faith with her husband Teddy.

