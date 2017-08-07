1,641st person killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 has been identified

MANHATTAN – The 1,641st person killed at the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 terror attacks has been identified, marking the first time in more than two years that a previously unknown victim has been named, the city’s medical examiner said Monday.

The man’s name is being withheld at the request of his family, the medical examiner’s office said. He was identified through DNA retesting of remains recovered at Ground Zero in 2001.

Nearly 16 years after the attacks, some 40 percent of those died – 1,112 people – remain unidentified, the medical examiner’s office said.

Before this latest victim, the last time a new identification was made was in March 2015.

The effort to identify all 2,753 victims who died at the World Trade Center is ongoing.