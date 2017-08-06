Video shows masked men robbing Brooklyn deli at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Video released on Sunday shows a pair of masked men robbing a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint and making off with $1,000 in cash.

Police said it was shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 when two individuals walked into a deli at 488 Jefferson Ave. One of them jumped over the counter and began to take cash from the register, while the other pulled out a gun and ordered three worked to the ground.

He threatened to shoot them if they did not do as he said, according to police. No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident.

The robbers ran off with $1,000 in cash, police said.

No arrests have been made. Asking for the public's help in the case, police on Sunday released surveillance video of the crime and photos of the robbers from before the attack showing the pair with their masks off as they walked near Jefferson Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

Both of the culprits were described as black males in their late teens, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with slim builds. One was wearing a red multi-colored striped jacket, black pants with white stripes on the side and black-and-white sneakers. The other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).