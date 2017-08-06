Queens man gropes infant on subway

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — A 42-year-old Queens man groped an infant who was on the subway, police said.

Antonio Guarchaj allegedly sat next to the mother on a Manhattan-bound 7 train Saturday afternoon and touched the infant’s feet, an NYPD spokesman said.

He left, but then came back and asked for the baby’s name before allegedly grabbing the infant’s body, police said. The mother was scared for her child.

The baby’s gender and age was not immediately clear.

NYPD officers arrested the man at the 52nd Street – Roosevelt Avenue stop in Queens on Saturday afternoon.

Police charged Guarchaj with sex abuse, forcible touching, acting in a manor injuries to a child and harassment.

Guarchaj has four prior arrests. None of them involve sex abuse.

He was arraigned Sunday, court documents show. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.