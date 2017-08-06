Pilot killed in small plane crash near New Jersey airport

GREEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — State police say a pilot was killed when a small plane crashed near a New Jersey airport.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Green Township.

The pilot was alone in the aircraft when the crash occurred near Airport Road, which is not far from Trinca Airport. But it’s not clear if the plane had taken off from that site or if it was headed to the airport when it went down.

The plane was an NW-Feeedom amateur-built aircraft, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Aircraft crash in area of Airport Rd., Green Twp. Pilot pronounced dead. No passengers on board. No additional info @FAANews to investigate — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) August 6, 2017