Person struck by train at Union Square, rushed to hospital in serious condition

MANHATTAN — A Connecticut man’s leg was seriously injured after he was stuck by a train at Union Square Thursday night, officials said.

He was hit shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the northbound 4 train platform, officials said. Most of his legs were trapped under the train.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition. He was alert and conscious at the time.

Northbound 4 and 5 trains are running local from 14th Street- Union Square to Grand Central .

Customers are advised to expect delays on the 4, 5 and 6 trains and allow for additional travel time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Details about the service changes in effect on the 4 and 5 lines. pic.twitter.com/ztbyGPb79x — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 6, 2017