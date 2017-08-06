× Person missing off Rockaway Beach in Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — Police and the Coast Guard are investigating reports of a drowning off Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Officials got a call about a person having trouble staying afloat just before 5 p.m., police said. The person went missing at the beach near 97th St. and shorefront Parkway.

No identifying information is available for the missing individual.

The NYPD, fire marine units, the Coast Guard and NYC Parks are on scene.

People are the beach report seeing divers being lowered into the water from helicopters.

At least 40 people have been killed by rip currents along U.S. beaches so far this year.

