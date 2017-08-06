Pedestrian struck and killed while trying to cross Queens street mid-block

REGO PARK, Queens — A 29-year-old man was killed overnight when he was struck by a car in Queens, less than half a mile away from his home, police said.

Arkadiy Dibin, of Queens, was crossing Yellowstone Boulevard at Selfridge Street mid-block when he was hit by a Buick Lacrosse, police said. The driver of the Buick stayed at the scene.

Officers arrived at about 12:30 a.m. to find Dibin on laying face-up on the road, bleeding heavily from his head and mouth, police said.

He was unconscious and taken to a hospital in critical condition. He then was transferred to another hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.