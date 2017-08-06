News Closeup: MTA woes and MS-13 threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In what has been dubbed the summer of hell for MTA commuters, this week has been a relatively good one. No derailments to speak of and no extraordinary delays. Work has begun to alleviate the state of emergency declared by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has earmarked a billion dollars to repair and upgrade the aging system.

Marvin Scott talks to MTA Chairman Joe Lhota about what's being done to fix the system.

In the eyes of law enforcement, they’re public enemy number one — a violent street gang known as MS-13. It has wreaked havoc across the U.S. for decades. It’s motto is “kill, rape and control”.

Suffolk County, Long Island has felt the wrath of MS-13, linked to at least 17 murders in the past 18 months.

President Trump has visited the area, as has Attorney General Jeff Sessions – both calling for a federal crackdown on the gangs.

Scott talks to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini about what is being done to stem the violence, what still needs to be done and how communities can help.