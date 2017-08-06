Man slashes officer, bites sergeant after being rejected from Long Island bar: police

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island — A 26-year-old man who was refused entry to a bar allegedly slashed an officer’s cheek with scissors and bit a sergeant on Long Island, police in Nassau County said.

Police were called to McCann’s Bar and Grill Saturday night after they say Robert Savage damaged a windshield wiper on a party bus parked across the street from the bar after he wasn’t allowed inside. Police said Savage was denied entry because of his erratic behavior.

Police found Savage walking a few blocks away. When they tried to talk to him, police said he pulled out a pair of scissors and slashed, cutting the officer’s cheek before allegedly trying to stab him in the neck.

Savage allegedly bit a sergeant, who suffered injuries to her back, neck and shoulder after she was thrown to the ground, police said.

The officer used a stun gun to subdue Savage, who was taken into custody and hospitalized for an unrelated illness. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and weapon possession.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the accusations.

Savage’s mother told PIX11 News her son is mentally ill. She said she called Nassau County Mobile Crisis Team to get her son help hours before the incident, but they did not take him.

PIX11 News has reached out to the crisis team for comment.

PIX11 News’ Jennifer Bisram contributed to this report.