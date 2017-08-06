Festival celebrating arts takes over Bronx street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, The Bronx — Lincoln Center moved to the South Bronx with a five-hour block party on Walton Avenue Sunday.

It's a 17-year tradition called La Casita and the festival opened with the beautiful Cuban music of Ellas Son.

Artists performed in front of a mural painted by Manny Vega in 2001.

"It's about love. It's about inspiration," Vega said "It's about being supportive to each other as artists and creating a home for ourselves as artists."

Festival producer Claudia Norman said Lincoln Center felt it was crucial to bring this to the Bronx.

"We believe that the culture and all these traditions are coming out of these neighborhoods," she said.

The festival combines music, song, merchandise from local vendors and poetry.

"It is something we need in every block," Oscar Alavardo, a member of the audience, told PIX11. "Pregones theater is amazing and a staple of the community."

From here, La Casita festival will tour schools in Staten Island, Brooklyn and lower Manhattan.