Bronx teen drowns in NY falls weeks before starting first semester at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. — A young Bronx man who died while swimming in an upstate New York gorge has been identified as a Cornell University-bound freshman.

Ithaca Police say the body of Winston Perez-Ventura was recovered Saturday evening in the water near Falls Creek Drive in Ithaca. Police say he went missing five hours earlier.

The Ithaca Journal reports that Perez-Ventura was set to begin his studies in the university’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning.

He was in Ithaca participating with other incoming students in a pre-freshman summer program.

Perez-Ventura attended Democracy Prep Harlem High School. He was accepted to Cornell early decision and planned to study at the College of Architecture, Art, and Planning, according to a statement on the Cornell website.

Money is being raised for his funeral on GoFundMe.