GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A body was found Sunday morning inside Washington Square Park, police said.

Officers were called about 9 a.m. to the southeast corner of the park to find a man in his early 30s unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death. His name is not being released until his family is notified, police said.