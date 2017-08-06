4 people shot at NJ sports complex

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Multiple partygoers were shot at a sports complex in New Jersey on Saturday night, police said.

Three men and a woman were injured by gunfire at the Brook Road Sports Complex in Lakewood, Detective Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 24 to 53. The men all suffered gunshot wounds to their legs while the woman was shot in her abdomen, police said. All are expected to survive.

Police said the violence began Saturday night at the sports complex, which offers fields for recreational sports and a picnic area. Dozens of marked police cars and a K-9 unit were called to the complex, images from The Lakewood Scoop show.

At about 9:40 p.m., an unidentified woman called police to say she was bringing a gunshot victim to the hospital. As officers were en route, the hospital called police to report “several gunshot victims had just been dropped off,” Staffordsmith said.

At least one of the victims arrived at the hospital in a car that was abandoned in front of the emergency room, police said. Inside that car, officers found a gun. A second gun was found in the parking lot of the sports complex.

In their search for witnesses at the sports complex, officers arrested Jahquan Fenn, 25, of Lakewood, for allegedly trying to hide a gun under his leg while he was a passenger in a vehicle trying to leave the area, police said.

Two women — Donaysha Peace, 21, of Waretown, and Sanaya Smuoone, 20, of Lakewood — were also arrested. They face a charge of possession of a controlled substance, police said.

It’s unclear whether any of the three arrestees will be charged in the shooting itself. What sparked the violence was not revealed.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Detective Oscar Valmon at 732-363-0200, ext. 5347.