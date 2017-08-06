14-month-old boy fatally struck by livery cab in Monsey

MONSEY, NY — A 14-month old boy was fatally struck by a taxi in Monsey on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 41-year-old livery driver was picking someone up on Johanna Lane around 5 p.m., Ramapo Police said. He was backing out of the driveway when he struck the 14-month-old boy.

The boy lived at the home where the pick-up occurred, police said. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but he did not survive.

The driver stayed on the scene. At this time, no charges have been filed.

