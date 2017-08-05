× Woman plummets through Manhattan sidewalk, is seriously injured

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A woman was seriously injured when she plummeted about 5 feet through a Manhattan sidewalk Saturday, police and fire officials said.

The woman, 47, was walking on West 168th Street near Audubon Avenue when the sidewalk collapsed at 7:47 a.m., police said.

That’s when police say she plummeted about 5 feet through the ground.

The victim suffered a leg injury, and possibly others, police said.

EMS responded and transported her to the hospital, where she is listed in serious condition, according to FDNY.