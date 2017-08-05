Track fire at Manhattan train station causes extensive delays

MANHATTAN — Several trains are running with extensive delays because of a track fire at Astor Place.

A track fire near the Astor Place / 4 Avenue station was first reported at 2:30 p.m., FDNY officials said.

MTA officials described the incident as a “smoke condition” on the express track, and asked FDNY to turn off the power.

The fire initially caused service changes to the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains, NYC Transit tweeted at 2:46 p.m.

Service resumed by 3:30 p.m., but extensive delays remain.

Video posted on Twitter captured the scene:

This incident is the latest in delays and mishaps for the MTA, which has been declared being in a “state of emergency” by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Last month, the head of the MTA revealed a plan to fix the city’s subway system that includes thousands of new workers, added cars on certain trains and testing whether ripping out seats can help ease overcrowding.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota announced that the emergency fixes for the subway is estimated to cost $836 million in its initial stage. The second phase for long-term fixes is expected to cost an additional $8 billion.