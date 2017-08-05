Police searching for missing Yonkers teen with autism

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police are looking for a 15-year-old with autism who went missing from a Yonkers bike trail on Saturday.

Mel Harris was last seen on the bike trail off of Saw Mill River Road around 1 p.m., according to the Yonkers Police Department. He was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Harris may be located around Tuckahoe Road and Saw Mill River Road, police said.

Harris was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, blue glasses and blue Crocs shoes. He is described as being 5’1 and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

People can call the Yonkers Police Department with information at 914-377-7900.

*** MISSING PERSON ALERT *** AUTISTIC JUVENILE MALE – MEL HARRIS AGE 15 – **SEE MISSING… More info: https://t.co/23r0i7uD71 pic.twitter.com/jZyYpJK9Ov — Yonkers Police (@YonkersPD) August 5, 2017