Police searching for missing Yonkers teen with autism

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police are looking for a 15-year-old with autism who went missing from a Yonkers bike trail on Saturday.
Mel Harris was last seen on the bike trail off of Saw Mill River Road around 1 p.m., according to the Yonkers Police Department. He was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Harris may be located around Tuckahoe Road and Saw Mill River Road, police said.
Harris was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, blue glasses and blue Crocs shoes. He is described as being 5’1 and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
People can call the Yonkers Police Department with information at 914-377-7900.
40.967079 -73.869236