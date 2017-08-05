Man attempts to deposit million-dollar bill, gets busted for meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A not-so-smooth criminal is behind bars after police say he tried to deposit a million-dollar bill into his bank account while carrying meth.

Dennis Strickland attempted to deposit a bill he said was worth $1,000,000 into his bank account in Sioux City, Iowa Thursday afternoon, police tell local TV station KELO.

A bank employee reported the odd request, prompting officers to respond.

Police speaking to Strickland heard paper rustling in pockets and asked him if he had any additional bills, the station reports.

Strickland then allegedly took out a baggie of methamphetamine.

He was arrested and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, police said. He is held on $1,000 bond.